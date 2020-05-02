Tirupati: 11 Coronavirus positive patients discharged from Ruia hospital

Tirupati: With the discharge of 11 Covid-19 patients from Ruia hospital in Tirupati on Saturday, so far, 35 patients have been discharged in the district out of 80 positive cases. This leaves the number of active cases at 45. Tirupati MLA B Karunakar Reddy has given away discharge letters to the 11 patients at Ruia hospital and advised them to strictly follow doctors' suggestions and remain in home isolation for another 14 days.



Out of these 11 patients, 10 belong to Srikalahasti and they include 8 government employees who had worked in red zone areas and quarantine centres. The remaining one belong to Tirupati.

Ruia hospital working committee chairman B Chandra Sekhar, Superintendent Dr T Bharati, DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah, Ruia hospital Covid-19 nodal officer Dr S Subba Rao, Dy CSRMO Dr EB Devi and others were also present.