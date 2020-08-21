Tirupati: 2 hurt in leopard attack

Tirupati: Two persons going on a scooter sustained minor injuries after they were attacked by a leopard near Zoo Park here on Thursday early morning.

The duo sustained minor injuries after they fell down from the vehicle while the wild sped away after the two shouted for help. In another incident, a stray do Rakshak Team on receipt of information reached the spot and took them to safety.g carcass was found near forest area in Jeevakona in the city and the residents suspect that the dog was killed by a panther which was prowling for some days.

The two incidents naturally scared the people particularly in the forest fringe localities in the cities. However, DFO Nagarjuna Reddy said there is absolutely no need to panic as there was no petition of leopard straying in the human habitations near the forest.

The good rains in Seshachalam forest this year turned the forests more verdant providing abundant fodder to the herbivores increasing their number considerably and in turn the number of carnivores' also, he said explaining the possible reason for presence of leopard in forest fringe areas.

In the same breath, DFO said there is no instance of leopard attack in the areas near the forest in the city. The forest personnel will take up patrolling of forest fringe localities and keep a close watch to check in straying of wild animals into human habitations.