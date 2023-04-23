Tirupati: 3-decade long road woes end with Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy initiative

Tirupati : The three-decade long road problem faced by about 270 residents in Green Park Apartments near DR Mahal in the city came to an end with the Corporation laying the road linking the apartments with the road, running parallel to the railway track.

The residents have been struggling to widen the narrow 6 ft passage (path) into 33 ft road to have a proper road link but in vain as the landowner in this case Uttaradhi Mutt Mahant refused to give the land on the eastern side of apartments, leaving the residents in lurch.

In fact, the realtor, who floated the apartment complex 30 years back, has not provided a proper road linking the apartment to the nearest road, forcing them to use the narrow path to reach DR Mahal road or the road parallel to the railway track. However, the construction of the rail under bridge (RUB) on the DR Mahal road, a decade back resulted in the apartment residents facing more difficulties with the path joining it was narrowed due to RuB while during rainy season due to waterlogging, the RUB often remain closed by Corporation authorities adding more woes to residents.

Against the backdrop, the residents renewed their efforts recently through Corporator SK Babu, who is also a senior YSRCP leader in the city and close to City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, to lay a 200 ft road linking the apartment with the road near the railway track.

The residents led by their Corporator SK Babu, a few days back met Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and explained the problem they are facing and the difficulties due to no proper road connectivity to the apartment. They also informed him that the only way is to acquire the required land of Uttaradi Mutt for laying a road to end their woes.

They said, in case any emergency, ambulance cannot reach the apartment, forcing the sick to be carried up to the road through the narrow paths.

According to sources, Deputy Mayor Abhinay who lent a patient hearing, saw the Corporation authorities respond immediately.

He along with the concerned authorities on Thursday inspected the apartment, existing link-path and later he himself took the land issue with Mutt Mahanth, who agreed to part with the land.

The Corporation authorities without losing any time took up the laying of a cement road which was completed on Friday evening bringing an end to the three-decade road connectivity problem of Green Park apartment residents much to their relief.

Subramanyam Naidu, one of the apartment owners in the Green Park complex, thanked the Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy on behalf of the 270 residents, for his initiative in resolving the problem otherwise it could not have been solved. Naidu said that he along with other residents met the Mahant many times requesting him to give them required Mutt land for the road on payment basis but in vain.

"Since a decade, we have been trying to get the land for road after the RUB increased our woes. But the Mahant did not agreed even after explaining our woes due to no road connectivity,"' he said and hailed Abhinay for acting promptly and taking a positive decisive ending the woes of residents at one stroke.