Tirupati: 7 SPMVV students get placement at Orange Business Service

Highlights

Orange Business Service, Mumbai, conducted campus recruitment drive for CSC and ECE students at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam’s School of Engineering and Technology.

Tirupati: Orange Business Service, Mumbai, conducted campus recruitment drive for CSC and ECE students at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam's School of Engineering and Technology.

Sudeep Kumar Murgai, Krishna Kabra, Ramanan Mahalingam, Sudeep Luthra of Orange business services explained about the

company. They also explained the role of their company in Telecommunication, Digitalisation and automation.

Placements convenor Prof R Usha informed that seven students, who were excelled in all the selection process, got jobs with an annual salary of Rs 5 lakh per annum.

Registrar Prof N Rajini felicitated the recruitment team of Orange Business Services. Director of the Engineering college Prof

Mallikarjuna Rao, placement coordinator E Ramesh Babu, Prof Kishori and others

congratulated the students who got jobs.

