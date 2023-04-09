Tirupati: All India Crafts Bazaar draws huge response

Tirupati: The All India Crafts Bazaar (SARAS exhibition 2023) being held at Shilparamam in Tirupati since March 29 has got overwhelming response from the public. As the exhibition will conclude on April 9, people have been visiting it in large numbers on Saturday and buying various items.

Organised by the Ministry for Rural Development and Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) jointly, its aim was to create a marketing platform for the products made by rural women artisans with a view to eliminate the rural poverty by encouraging the rural women groups.Women self-help group members from various states have opened 175 stalls in the expo. According to official estimates, Rs 78.4 lakh business was done in the first eight days of the 12-day expo. The shopkeepers were happy to get direct marketing for their products without the involvement of any middlemen. At the same time, visitors were saying that it provided an opportunity for them to go through different products from various states. Thus, they had a wide choice for selecting the items at affordable prices.

A visitor Gayathri said that the different varieties of sarees are available out of which she can make the best choice. The bed sheets are also of good quality and can be bought, she opined. District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy has called upon the people to encourage the products made by women as part of environmental protection.

To entertain the visitors, cultural programmes are being organised daily from 6 pm to 9 pm. These programmes have been providing entertainment to the buyers and their children. DRDA PD AD Jyothi, Shilaparamam AO K Khadarvalli and other officials have been monitoring the exhibition from time to time.

As Sunday is the last day for the exhibition, they urged the people to make use of it and encourage the women self-help group members.