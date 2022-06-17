Tirupati: All set for Maha Samprokshana of Vakula Matha temple on June 18

Tirupati : Maha Samprokshana, the consecration of the newly built Sri Vakula Matha temple, atop Perur Banda, near the city will be held for five days beginning from June 18. The Vigraha Pratista and Maha Samprokshana festivities will be performed between 7.30 am and 8.45 am on the last day of the consecration ceremony, formally opening the shrine for public darshan on June 23.

The daily programmes of the five celebrations include Ankurarpanam, Shobha Yatra, Punyahavachanam, Acharya Ritwik Varanam and Mrutsangrahanam on June 18. On June 19 morning, Punyahavachanam, Raksha Bandhana, Akalmasha homam, Akshimochanam, Panchagavya Adhivasam will be performed and later in the evening, Agni Pratista, Kalasa Sthapana, Kumbhavahana, Kumbha Aradhana and Ukta Homas will take place. A series of rituals including Kumbha Aradhana, Ukta Homas and Navakalasa Snapana, Ksheeradhivasam, and Ukta Homams will be conducted on June 20 and Homas, Chaturdasha Kalasa Snapanam, Jaladhivasam followed by Homams on June 21.

On the penultimate day, Ratnadhivasam, Kumbha Aradhana Homams followed by Vimana Kalasa Sthapana, Gopura Kalasa Sthapana, Ratna Nyasam, Vigraha Sthapana, Snapana Tirumanjanam will be held till afternoon and in the evening Maha Shanti Tirumanjanam, Kumbha Aradhana, Nivedana, Sayanadhivasam, Visesha Homam will be conducted.

On the final day of the consecration ceremony on June 23 Maha Purnahuti, Vimana kalasha Avahana will be observed followed by Maha Samprokshna and Prana Prathishta at the anointed auspicious Mithuna between 7.30am and 8.30 am.

TTD is organising the five-day Maha Samprokshnam ceremonies. Meanwhile, Forests, Mines and Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, who constructed the shrine from his family funds visited the temple to give final touch for the consecration in which Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will participate on June 23, to mark the opening of the temple for public darshan. The minister wanted to speed up the beautification and gardening so as to complete it ahead of Maha Samprokshanam. He also inspected the Koneru (temple tank) and the temple kitchen (Potu).