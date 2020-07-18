Tirupati: Amara Raja wins Golden Peacock Award

Tirupati: Amara Raja Batteries Limited (ARBL) has won the Golden Peacock Innovative Product/Services Award from the Institute of Directors, India in the category of 'Innovative Product and Services-Electrical equipment.'



The award was presented at a virtual ceremony held on July 15 in which about 525 members globally attended. The award was received by M Jagadish, Head – Technology, on behalf of the Organisation while J S Reddy and K Hari Prasad from the New Product Development also joined the virtual ceremony.

The Golden Peacock award is regarded as a benchmark of Corporate Excellence worldwide. Over 1,000 applications were received for the prestigious award and the applications were assessed at three levels by Independent Assessors and finally by a Grand Jury. Finally ARBL was selected for the award.

Expressing gratitude, Jagadish, said, "Innovation is one of our five core values. It gives me immense pride that over the years we have continued to demonstrate our commitment to fulfil these values, he said. Hon'ble Justice M N Venkatachaliah, Chairman, Institute of Directors and former Chief Justice, Supreme Court of India is the Chairman of the Golden Peacock Awards Jury. Justice (Dr.) Arijit Pasayat, former Judge, Supreme Court of India and former Chairman, Competition Appellate Tribunal & Authority for Advance Ruling (Customs, Central Excise & Service Tax) is the Co-Chairman of the Golden Peacock Awards. This year the on-site assessment was done on a virtual mode due to the Covid-19 crisis, says a release from ARBL here on Saturday.