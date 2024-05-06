Tirupati: Amid much inconvenience, postal ballot voting process held

Tirupati: Postal ballot voting, meant for employees in poll duties, was held in all constituencies in the district on Sunday. Despite the arrangements made by the district officials to facilitate the voters eligible for casting their votes through postal ballots, severe inconvenience was reported from various facilitation centres.

Much delay in the voting process has tested the employees’ patience. They had to wait for long hours in queue lines and without proper shade, they have to bear scorching heat.

It was learnt that at one stage, in Satyavedu facilitation centre, employees have raised slogans against the returning officer, which created confusion. Almost similar situations prevailed in other constituencies as well.

In Tirupati, Jana Sena Party leaders have complained to the District Election Officer that several names of employees, who applied for postal ballot, were not in the list. In Chandragiri constituency, voting centre was set up at SP Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) where voters had to wait for almost three hours in queue lines. It was learnt that the process may continue till 10 pm. Employees have expressed displeasure over the arrangements made on this occasion.

Srikalahasti MLA candidate Sudheer Reddy alleged that YSRCP candidates have violated model code of conduct at the premises of the facilitation centres by wearing party scarfs. There were no sitting arrangements nor drinking water facilities at the centre.

Meanwhile, District Election Officer Pravin Kumar said postal ballot voting process at the facilitation centres went off peacefully. He directed all the returning officers in the district to provide voting facilities for those in queue lines at 6 pm. Postal ballot voting can be exercised on Monday also and arrangements should be made for this.

He also said that those having voting rights in district and were drafted for poll duties, can cast their postal ballot votes on May 7 and 8 at the facilitation centres even if they did not apply in Form-12 by May 1. He asked the officials concerned to bring to his notice any problems during postal ballot

voting process.

There should be no miscommunication and everything should be held in a transparent manner, which should be explained to the political parties and media. The DEO said EVMs commissioning process has begun in the district which will be completed by Monday

afternoon.