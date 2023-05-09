Tirupati: ‘Annamayya penned several kirtans on Hanuman Bhakti’

Tirupati : Saint poet Sri Tallapaka Annamacharya penned several number of Sankeertans on Hanuman Bhakti, said retired Telugu head of the Department from S V University Prof Sarvottama Rao.

As part of ongoing literary sessions on the occasion of the 615th birth anniversary of Annamacharya at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati on Monday, he said Hanuman stood as a role model for Bhakti and Saranagati (total surrender). To showcase the true bhakti, Annamaiah penned umpteen number of Sankeertans on Hanuman to inspire the people to take the path of Bhakti for salvation, he added.

National Sanskrit University Telugu Professor D Nallanna said Annamaiah in his Kirtanas, besides devotion and praise of pantheon of Hindu gods, reflected rural lifestyle and used proverbs and quotes in the rural slang to take the Bhakti cult to grassroot level.

In the evening, musical rendition by renowned singer Bullemma and her troupe, followed by Harikatha Parayanam by Sita Lakshmi were held.

Annamacharya Project Director Vibhishana Sharma and local devotees were present.