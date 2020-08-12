Tirupati: APSRTC RM T Chengal Reddy inspects safety measures at bus station

Tirupati: APSRTC Regional Manager T Chengal Reddy on Tuesday made a surprise inspection at the Central Bus Station here to check the safety easures in place at the sprawling bus station to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Reddy also interacted with the running staff drivers and conductors on the precautionary measures like sanitisation of the buses after every trip, availability of sanitisers in the buses for the sake of the drivers and conductors and passengers boarding the buses, besides, adhering to Covid safety measures like maintaining physical distance by the passengers while boarding the bus.

The Regional Manager said that 7 sensor operated automatic hand sanitiser dispensers were installed at various places in the bus station for the assengers and staff, a team of officials specially deputed for overseeing the sanitisation of the buses after every trip and also ensure the passengers wearing face masks.

Arrangements were made at the bus station lounge for the passengers to maintain physical distance while waiting for buses and also in the buses, he explained. Assistant Traffic Manager Viswanatham and other officials were present.