Tirupati: APTDC to supply food to Corona patients at Ruia Hospital

Tirupati: In order to ensure quality in food supplied to Covid patients, the task was entrusted to AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC). The district officials have been seriously focussing on the quality of food despite their busy schedule in view of complaints they receive.

Though the situation has improved significantly, there were several loose ends to be tied up for which they are contemplating various alternatives.

APTDC which had been running some hotels at several parts is now left with no activity since lockdown was imposed has come forward to take up the task of providing food for Covid patients.

After several rounds of discussions, APTDC got nod for preparing food as per the prescribed menu chart for the patients at Ruia hospital and the process may start in a day or two.

Speaking to The Hans India, APTDC Divisional Manager R V Suresh Kumar Reddy said they wanted to take it up as a service activity and provide qualitative and nutritious food to patients in hospitals.

TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta and Joint Collector (Development) V Veerabrahmam considered the proposal favourably and permitted the corporation to take up the task.

TTD will provide provisions to APTDC through revenue department which has to utilise its manpower for preparing food, packing and transporting to Covid hospital. APTDC will prepare the food at its State Institute of Hotel Management (SIHM) in the city and mobilised the cooks and other staff from Tirumala, Nellore, Horsley Hills and other places for the purpose. It will also utilise its transport staff as no services are being operated now to transport the packed food to hospital from SIHM.

The idea behind the move was to ensure transparency and quality in food that is given to Covid patients. Since APTDC is a government unit, it can do it with service motive and on no loss and no profit basis. They need to provide breakfast, lunch, evening snacks and dinner besides 'Ayurvedic Kashayams' in the morning and later Ginger Tea followed by fruits after breakfast and turmeric milk in the night.

If APTDC lives up to the expectations and fulfils their task successfully, there is a possibility of extending the services to other Covid hospitals and Covid care centres in the place of private contractors.