Tirupati: BJP opposes move to hand over Padmavathi Nilayam to state government

Tirupati : BJP took strong exception to the proposal to sell TTD's Sri Padmavathi Nilayam to the state government. Addressing the media here on Saturday, BJP state secretary G Bhanu Prakash Reddy said that giving Padmavathi Nilayam to the district collectorate itself was not correct. Though the government assured to pay a rent of Rs 21 lakh per month to TTD, it has not paid the Rs 2.5 crore even after one year.

"Even as dues of Rs 2.5 crore remained unpaid by the state government, in the meantime there has been correspondence between the state government and TTD to hand over the facility to the state government Rs.100 crore. Who proposed this? Whether the trust board had discussed the matter?" he said while demanding that the TTD present the complete details of the issue before the people.

Also, he found fault with the TTD for not placing the decisions of the trust board in the TTD website which was the practice earlier.

BJP has demanded the TTD to withdraw the proposal of handing over the Padmavathi Nilayam to the state government or else the party will take up state wide agitation.

Party leaders Samanchi Srinivas, K Ajay Kumar, Dr Sreehari Rao and Venkatesh were also present.