Tirupati: Books worth `2 lakh given to nursing students

Tirupati: Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust Chairman Dr PC Rayulu has distributed medical and surgical nursing books worth Rs 2 lakh to 100 students of Sri Padmavathamma Nursing College in Tirupati on Tuesday. On the occasion of his birthday, Rayulu cut a cake amid the nursing students at the college. Nursing College principal CH Maria Rojamma lauded Dr Rayulu for distributing valuable books to the needy students in the college.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr PC Rayulu said that Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust has been doing many service programmes for poor, women, students, disabled patients and other people for the last 20 years. Earlier, he distributed clothes and food to the needy at another programme held at Gandhi Bhavan in the city.

Dr Reddappa, Sridevi, corporators Kalpana Yadav and Revathi, MR Bharti, teacher union leaders Bandi Madhusudan Reddy and Krishnamurthy, Subrahmanyam Reddy, Ravuri Prasad, Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Umapati, Dr Kalpana, PCR group company advisor AL Suryanarayana and others participated in the programme.