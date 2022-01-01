Tirupati: Bouquets with immunity boosters to welcome New Year

Tirupati: Going by the trend always proves to be a wise tactic in business strategies. To enhance sales potential by wooing the customers, especially on seasonal occasions such as New Year, novelty in concept in the prevailing situation would always be a better option. Here is the florist who studied the market behaviour better than others and came up with interesting themes for every new year.

Increasing immunity to fight the viruses assumed significance after the Covid pandemic hit the world last year. Many people have been focussing now on this particular aspect and the florist C B V Sai Kumar Reddy who runs Blue Petals in the city grabbed the idea to come up with new type of bouquets using various immunity boosters along with flowers as it will be a beautiful gift to cheer the loved ones and superiors on January 1.

The idea was to welcome the New Year on a healthy note after passing through a severe Covid second wave. Especially when Omicron fears are rising, increasing immunity becomes a better option to safeguard from the virus.

"Having discussed this extensively with doctors and nutritionists, the bouquets for the New Year were designed using various natural immunity boosters like fresh vegetables, fruits, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, coconuts, dry fruits and of course with fresh flowers. Customers ask for new varieties every year and they are definitely showing interest in these varieties," he explained. These bouquets are available ranging from Rs 300 to Rs 3,000.

Bouquets and flower baskets using different varieties of flowers and ferns in attractive forms are also available in the markets as usual. For this, the florists have imported flowers from various parts including Netherlands, Thailand, Delhi, Chandigarh, Pune, Ooty and Bengaluru. The prices of flower bouquets vary from Rs.300 to Rs.5000 or even more which will be made only on specific orders.

Florists are obviously trying to introduce new themes every year creating awe among the consumers each year. After bouquets with vegetables and succulent plants hit the market during the previous years, last year baskets with Covid essentials like masks, sanitisers and oximeters among other things, the people have been showing interest this time on bouquets with immunity boosters.

On the other hand, bakeries are also getting ready with new designs of cakes. The owners have engaged extra workers to meet the demand on the New Year day. A bakery owner said that cakes in various sizes and flavours will be readied by Friday evening itself as the customers start buying them in advance. The demand for cool cakes has been increasing of late though normal cakes with chocolate and vanilla flavours are having consistent sales.