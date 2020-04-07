Tirupati: Chamber of Commerce donates essentials to sanitary staff

Tirupati: In a laudable gesture, Merchants Association Chamber of Commerce donated essentials worth Rs 11 lakh to 1005 sanitary workers working in 50 divisions in the Corporation on Monday. MLA B Karunakar Reddy and Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha distributed the essential to the sanitary workers at a meeting in the corporation.

The MLA said that as government efforts alone is not enough to tide over the present crisis facing the people due to the spread of Covid-19 cases, social organisations should join in to mitigate the sufferings of the people. Sanitary workers have been playing a crucial role in keeping the city clean which is key to check the spread of any disease, he said and lauded the services of sanitation staff in the city particularly in the areas declared as `red zone' following the surfacing of 5 Covid-19 positive cases in the pilgrim city.

Chamber of Commerce president Manjunath and other functionaries responsible for the distribution of essentials to municipal health workers assured more support to help the needy in the city. Tirupati Brahmana Samajam (TBS) also distributed essentials including 10 kgs of rice, dal, edible oil to the poor Brahmins whose lively hood was hit due to lockdown.

TBS secretary Kothapalli Ajay Kumar said that 150 poor families identified were provided 10 kgs of rice, daly, edible oil etc. one kg each. Arya Vysya Sangham, Tirupati distributed santisers and masks to the members Press Club here. Sangham president D Narasimhulu along with secretary Kamisetty Sridhar and others distributed the masks and sanitisers to the media men in Press Club.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel distributed food packets to the stranded people, poor and destitute.

Srikalahasthi MLA B Madhusudhan Reddy continuing his support to the people in the constituency, on Monday distributed lemon and C vitamin tablets to all the households in Srikalahathi town. This was to help people improve immunity. The MLA along with his followers and volunteers delivered the packet of lemon and tablets in the town.