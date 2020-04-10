Tirupati: Chevireddy distributes groceries worth 1.6 cr to 11,500 people

Tirupati: It seems that the ordeal of scores of people due to nationwide lockdown is stirring the conscious of people, who are coming to the rescue of needy. The distribution of food packets, food grains, and vegetables besides meat and eggs has become a movement of sorts in the last 10 days. Actually, politicians are leading the pack and film actors are also providing food items on a massive scale in various places in Chittoor district.



On Thursday, it was the turn of Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy to distribute food grains and groceries to 11,500 people including medical and health staff, village volunteers, police and media as a token of his appreciation for their commendable role in the fight against Covid 19.

He distributed 25 items sufficient for a family for a month which was worth about Rs 1.6 crore at an event held at Mukkoti in Chandragiri constituency, near here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Bhaskar Reddy vowed that he would go to any length to save his constituency people from Covid19 and is ready to continue the support measures till normalcy returns.

Meanwhile, Vidyaniketan Educational Institutions founded by noted film star M Mohan Babu also took up distribution of two tonnes of vegetable in ten villages surrounding the Educational Institution at Rangampeta.

On behalf of Tirupati Walkers Association, Arcot Krishna Prasad and Munikoti donated five bags of 250 kg each of sonamasuri rice to Abhaya Kshetram, a home for mentally challenged children, near Renigunta on Thursday.