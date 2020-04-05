Tirupati: Chittoor District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta says Covid hospital to start services immediately

Tirupati: Chittoor District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta directed the Ruia Hospital Superintendent to shift all 10 Covid-19 positive patients from its isolation ward to the hospital attached to Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women which has been designated as State Covid hospital. All outpatient and inpatient services are to be extended from there only hereafter.



Reviewing the requirements with the doctors at Ruia Hospital on Saturday evening, the Collector said the services at State Covid hospital need to be started immediately as number of positive cases were increasing. He asked hospital authorities to prepare lists of doctors to work in three shifts.

The list should consist of Professors, Associate and Assistant Professors, cardiologists, anaesthetists, PG doctors and ENT doctors. With this, all normal services will be extended to poor people at Ruia Hospital after the lockdown period.

Efforts were on to collect samples and keep corona positive patients at District Headquarters Hospital in Chittoor so that they need not travel to Tirupati. The first positive case patient from Srikalahasti will be discharged after getting the negative report from Pune.

The Collector asked Ruia Superintendent Dr NV Ramanaiah to hand over the list of requirements and the list of duty doctors to the DWAMA PD who is also the nodal officer of Covid hospital. Joint Collector-II VR Chandramouli, RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy and other doctors were present at the meeting.