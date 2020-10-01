Tirupati commissioner issues notices to Ward Secretariats for delay in works

Tirupati: MCT Commissioner PS Girisha ordered the explanation notices to ward secretaries who delayed clearing of public grievances in time. On Thursday, the Commissioner held a review meeting with all the ward admin secretaries in 50 divisions at the corporation office. In the meeting, Commissioner noticed that many public applications were pending on different issues.

Over this, he expressed anger onward secretaries concerned and clearly said that they have to give an explanation over negligence in discharging the duties. And also mentioned that if any ward secretary will not attend duties properly their salaries would be stopped for absent days. He stressed that biometric attendance is must to every ward secretary if they did not follow the biometric attendance those will be treated as absent from duties.

And Commissioner Girisha issued a strong warning to all the secretaries that if they fail in discharging duties properly those will be removed from duties with immediate effect. In this regard, he instructed the officials concerned to issue the explanation notices to three ward secretaries who delayed the clearing of public applications over different issues. " You should clear all the files day to day without delay which were in their logins, finally secretaries are responsible for work delay at ward secretariats", Commissioner said.

Further, he instructed the secretaries to prepare the all traders details in their respective ward and motivate the shop's owners for getting trade licenses. In addition, they should inform the new buildings construction details from time to time to corporation planning officials to take further action, Girisha added. Lastly, the Commissioner advised them to behave friendly with the public who will come to their office on grievances.

In the meeting Additional Commissioner Haritha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramoulishwar Reddy, Superintending Engineer B Chandrashekar, Manager Hasim and Sethu Madhav were present.