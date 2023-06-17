Tirupati: Complete PM Kisan e-KYC process by June 30: DAO

Tirupati: District Agriculture Officer Prasada Rao emphasised the importance of completing the e-KYC process before the 30th of the current month in order to provide eligibility for farmers under the PM Kisan scheme. Therefore, all farmers, who were eligible for the Kisan scheme should complete the e-KYC process to receive the benefits.

During a meeting of the District Agricultural Advisory Council held here on Friday, various topics were discussed including issues related to Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), personal agricultural implements for farmers, subsidised seed supply, Kisan drones and supply concerns. The District Agriculture Officer mentioned that details of the crops cultivated during the kharif season should be entered into the e-crop app starting from the first week of July.

Additionally, he mentioned that 150 copper mini kits of VL376 and VL352 varieties will be provided free of cost to farmers through the National Food Security Mission (NFSM) scheme to promote the cultivation of small grains. Subsidies of 50 percent on vegetable seeds and 40 percent on groundnut seeds and agricultural implements will be available at RBKs for the kharif 2023 season.

Mentioning about providing subsidised Kisan drones, unemployed youth who have studied Agriculture BSc, Agriculture Engineering, Engineering Diploma, or Engineering will be given 12 days of free training and will be issued a drone pilot certificate upon completion. This opportunity is aimed at those who are interested in utilising drones for agricultural purposes.

District officials including the Horticulture officer Dasaratharami Reddy, Sericulture officer Geetha Rani, Fisheries officer Srinivasa Naik, Micro Irrigation officer Sathish and Civil Supplies manager Sumathi along with members of the Agricultural Advisory Council participated in the meeting.