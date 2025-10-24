Tirupati Cong submits 21,000 public signatures to Sharmila

Tirupati: As part of AICC and PCC campaigns, Congress leaders from Tirupati constituency including city president Gowdapera Chittibabu, Parliament segment president Bala Guravam Babu, working president Mastan Valli and district in-charge Sudhakar Reddy collected 21,000 public signatures opposing vote rigging.

The signatures were handed over to PCC president YS Sharmila Reddy at its office in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Sharmila Reddy urged people to prepare for mass movements against the anti-people policies of BJP-led Central government and the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, she said Congress stands for poor, weaker and underprivileged sections of society. She criticised the coalition government for ignoring its promises and ruling arbitrarily. She also accused the State government of diluting Aarogyasri health scheme and the Central government of resorting to vote manipulation to return to power.

Sharmila called on party leaders and activists to go among people, expose false claims made in the name of development, and support the campaign led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi against BJP’s alleged vote theft. She urged leaders to strengthen party by staying in close contact with public and appreciated Tirupati city Congress team for successfully collecting 21,000 signatures.