Tirupati: Coordination panel to provide Covid care kits to quarantined

Tirupati: Making a big stride, the Covid Coordination Committee decided to take up the responsibility of providing the Covid kits to all positives including those in institutional quarantine and also in home isolation.



The Committee headed by TUDA chairman and Government Whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy formally launched the supply of kits at the Committee office in Silparamam here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhaskar Reddy said responding to the call given by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy stressing on more care for Covid infected, the Covid Coordination Committee, Tirupati took up the supply of Covid care kits to those identified as Corona positive.

This includes those in institutional quarantine in government Covid and quarantine centres and also those preferring home isolation. After consultation with IMA senior members and doctors in the Covid care hospital, all the required items like medicines and vitamin tablets, juice packets, surgical masks, face masks, sanitisers are included in the kit to be provided to the positive persons. He said that kits for the infected in institutional care contains 31 items while for home isolation kits 17 items.

Teams were set up for the supply of the kits to the positive cases in all Covid care centres including Sri Padmavathi Nilayam, Vishu Nivasam, Srinivasam and SVRR hospital, he averred.