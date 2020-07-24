Tirupati: Covid services in area hospitals soon

Tirupati: With around 2,000 cases in just five days, the people of Chittoor district were having no respite from Covid-19. The surge in positive cases each day has been ringing alarm bells for the people and officials as well. During the 24 hours from 9 am on July 23 to 9 am on July 24, the district reported 630 cases.

The pandemic spreads rapidly in the pilgrim city which accounted for 315 fresh cases in 24 hours and together with Tirupati rural the figure goes to 365. The tally of Tirupati and its rural segment reached 3,555 cases. About 42 per cent cases in the district are found in Tirupati city only taking the city's tally to about 3,100 cases. With another 2,000 samples from the city are awaiting results, it has become a matter of grave concern.

The death toll was also mounting up with 74 virus infected persons lost their lives so far of which Tirupati city accounts for 29. About 20 deaths have occurred during the last four days. With the rising number of cases, the number of containment zones were also going up.

Following the instructions of the district Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta to impose lockdown when more than 20 cases are reported several mandals have become total containment areas with no activity was being allowed after 11 am.

Tirupati city is also witnessing a deserted look after 11 am daily. But before that, people have been rushing to the markets to buy essentials where the physical distancing has been going for a toss. The restaurants were also allowed up to 11 am only. The lead bank has issued guidelines stipulating business hours from 7.30 am to 10.30 am and should be closed by 11 am. This is applicable to all bank branches in the entire district.

Collector Dr Bharat Gupta said they have been exploring the possibilities of extending Covid services at all Area hospitals in the district and examining the facilities available there. Nagari area hospital has been identified as Covid triage centre where confirmation tests will be held for people of Nagari and Satyavedu constituencies.