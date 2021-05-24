Tirupati: CPI Narayana bats for Anandaiah's medicine

Tirupati: Demanding the Centre to declare a health emergency in the country, CPI national secretary K Narayana bluntly said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was solely responsible for the rapid spread of Covid cases and deaths in various states.

Speaking after inaugurating the 'helpdesk' set up by Chittoor district CPI in the district party office here on Monday, he said all the deaths for want of ventilators and oxygen were nothing but murders by the government..

The conduct of elections in five states and Kumbh Mela in which lakhs participated amply reveal the government acting in a callous manner in tackling the pandemic, he said while demanding the Centre to focus on strengthening health infrastructure instead of resorting to vindictive actions on opponents and opposition governments in the states.

The communist leader slammed the Modi government for not taking up relief measures like providing Rs 10,000 cash to every migrant labour family facing a lot of difficulties due to the pandemic and also urged the Centre to take up the vaccine distribution and provide it to all states according to its population.

In this connection, he supported the AP Chief minister writing to the Prime Minister opposing the allowing private hospitals exploiting the public by taking up the vaccination.

Interestingly, Narayana condemned the false propaganda against Anandaiah herbal medicine for Covid and urged the state government to immediately allow him to resume the distribution of medicine. In case, there are any defects found in the medicine, they can be rectified, he added.

On the party service to Covid-affected, he said that CPI had decided to set up Covid helpdesks in all districts while in Tirupati party activists took up providing food to 300 Covid Positive patients who are in home isolation in the city.

Party leaders including district secretary A Rama Naidu, district committee member T Janardhan, Murali, city secretary Viswanath and others were present.