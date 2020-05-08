Tirupati: DCCB contributes 10Lakhs to CMRF

Tirupati: District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB), including its chairperson and staff and 66 Single Window Societies in Chittoor district, donated Rs 10 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Fund. DCCB Chairperson Reddamma handed over the Rs 10 lakh cheque to CMRF to Rajampeta MP and YSRCP senior leader P Mithun Reddy here on Thursday.

The contribution includes Rs 6.6 lakh from Single Window Societies, DCC Bank staff one day salary Rs 2.6 lakh and DCCB Chairperson Reddamma's two month salary Rs 80,000. Former DCCB chairman S Sudhakar Reddy was also present.