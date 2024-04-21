Tirupati: Determined Amaranatha faces crucial test in Palamaner

Tirupati : In the upcoming elections, one of the TDP senior leaders N Amaranatha Reddy finds himself in a pivotal contest, trying his luck once again in the constituency where he suffered defeat in 2019 in the hands of YSRCP contender N Venkate Gowda. Remarkably, both candidates are representing their respective parties yet again. Amaranatha, a seasoned four-time MLA, is fervently trying to secure fifth term.

Initially winning twice in Punganur under the TDP banner, he later clinched victories in Palamaner, first with the TDP and subsequently with the YSRCP. Following a period of flux, including a notable departure from the TDP to support a no-confidence motion against then Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy, aligned with YSRCP's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Amaranatha eventually returned to the TDP fold and served as minister for industries in N Chandrababu Naidu’s Cabinet. However, the 2019 electoral tide turned against him, as he faced defeat.



Despite setbacks, Amaranatha has remained steadfast in his commitment to bolstering the party’s presence in the constituency, actively engaging in party endeavours across various regions. He remains optimistic about his prospects in the upcoming election, citing his developmental initiatives during his ministerial tenure as a key factor in his favour. He believes that the people too recognised the unfinished nature of these projects under the current administration, viewing his return as essential for their completion.



Key among these projects is the ambitious Rs 20 crore international market committee, along with infrastructure developments such as road networks, community facilities and crucial drinking water initiatives. Of particular significance is the Gangana Sirasu project, pivotal for interlinking with the Koundinya project, yet plagued by ongoing delays. He has undertaken an exhaustive door-to-door campaign and felt that there was a brewing discontent against the incumbent YSRCP MLA and the widespread desire for a change in leadership.

TDP leaders felt that people started comparing the lack of development under the YSRCP government with the development-oriented TDP government. The people of Palamaner have never witnessed so much corruption which they come across during the last five years. All these factors will certainly prove to be a boon for the TDP in Palamaner which is predominantly a TDP stronghold.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP candidate and sitting MLA Venkate Gowda is somehow facing stiff opposition as he could not take up any major activity during his term. He has been relying more on the government welfare schemes and the party cadres are expecting that senior minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy may bolster his prospects and is fighting hard with Amarnath to secure his second successive victory.

