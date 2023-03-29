Tirupati: DIEPC approves `5.12 cr subsidies for 51 industries

Tirupati: The District Industrial Export Promotion Committee (DIEPC) meeting has approved Rs 5.12 crore subsidies for 51 industries by clearing their claims in Tirupati district.

Chairing the meeting at the Collectorate on Tuesday, District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that units under Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) have to be grounded on time and all safety norms should be implemented in industries.

Reviewing the Khadi and Village Industries (KVICs) under PMEGP, he said that the performance in achieving the goals should improve and Lead district manager (LDM) has to ensure sanctioning of loans to KVICs by the banks. Since the inception of the district last year, out of 541 proposals received to start new units, the DIEPC has given approvals to 514 while another 16 are under consideration.

The committee also cleared subsidies to 51 industries out of which investment subsidy was given to 30 industries, power subsidy to 14, interest subsidy to two units, stamp duty to one and land cost to one, sales tax to three units.

The officials also reviewed the progress of wood carving cluster at Madhavamala in Yerpedu mandal, copper vessels cluster at Yerramareddipalem of Renigunta mandal, Venkatagiri saree printing and dyeing cluster and power loom cluster in Narayanavanam.

The industrial exports from the district till January 2023 stood at Rs 14,176 crore. The Collector asked the officials to create awareness on safety aspects in industries from time to time.

District industries officer Prathap Reddy, APIIC zonal manager Suhana Sony, Lead Bank manager Subhash, deputy chief inspector of factories Ramakrishna Reddy, district fire officer Ramanaiah, pollution control board EE Narendra, deputy labour commissioner Balu Naik and others attended the meeting.