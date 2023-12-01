Tirupati: Discoms present ARR filings

Live
Tirupati: AP Transco and the three distribution companies - APCPDCL, APEPDCL and APSPDCL - have filed their multi-year ARR filings of network business...
Tirupati: AP Transco and the three distribution companies - APCPDCL, APEPDCL and APSPDCL - have filed their multi-year ARR filings of network business for the ensuing fifth control period, spanning from financial year of 2024-25 to 2028-29, on Thursday before the APERC in Guntur. The APDISCOMs have filed annual ARR for their retail supply activity for the ensuing financial year of 2024-25.
APERC chairman Justice Nagarjuna Reddy and APERC member Thakur Rama Singh have received the filings submitted by the utilities.
Special Chief Secretary (Energy) AP and CMD AP Transco K Vijayanand, KVN Chakradhar Babu, JMD AP Transco and K Santosh Rao (CMD, SPDCL), Prudhvitej (CMD, EPDCL) and Padmajanardhan Reddy were present on the occasion.
