Tirupati district suffers loss of `226 cr

Tirupati: The cyclonic storm Mandous and the resultant rains left a huge impact on Tirupati district. As per preliminary estimates, the loss due to the cyclone in the district was put at Rs 226 crore.

In an official release, District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy revealed that losses were estimated up to 3 pm on Tuesday based on the information from field level.

According to him, the cyclone impact was there on 46 villages and seven urban areas spread over 22 mandals. As a result, agriculture crops were damaged in 8,215 hectares and horticulture crops in 545.5 hectares. On the whole 105 houses were damaged while 3,500 houses have been submerged in rainwater. Also, 16 cattle and seven sheep and goats have died during the cyclone.

The district administration has provided temporary rehabilitation to 1,416 people at 12 relief camps. To take up rescue operations, one NDRF team with 32 members and one SDRF team with 26 members were employed. R&B roads were damaged along 142.19 km and Panchayat Raj roads up to a distance of 147.6 km. Losses for municipal administration department were put at Rs 461.22 lakh whereas minor irrigation department has accrued Rs 21.30 crore loss and Rs 69.2 lakh by the rural water supply department.

In addition, fisheries department loss was put at Rs 60.7 lakh while APSPDCL has incurred loss worth Rs19.78 crore as per the preliminary estimates and the final reports will be readied within one week. He said that the district administration will extend all help to the needy and temporary relief will be provided as per the norms.