Tirupati doctor to address a seminar on women health in Delhi

Tirupati: On the occasion of World Diabetes Day, 'DIWAS,' an organisation which brings in all women diabetologists, endocrinologists and physicians of the country on to a single platform, will be organising a programme 'The future is HER' in Delhi on Sunday. Functioning for the past five years, DIWAS headed by Dr Usha Sriram has been conducting various programmes to empower women. The objective of the current programme is to empower and educate the healthcare providers, patients, caregivers and the community about the nuances of diabetes in girls and women. The member of national women's wing of IMA and AP state Physicians Association president Dr P Krishna Prasanthi of Tirupati will be taking part in the event. Speaking to The Hans India about the meeting, Krishna Prasanthi explained that it is for the first time, a meeting is being organised in Delhi involving the ministry of women, child and family welfare and other stakeholders to take the cause forward. She will be delivering a lecture there on 'Advocacy, Policy and Activism'.

The meeting will discuss what best can be done regarding women's health. This is required as there are still problems of anaemia, maternal and child mortality, nutritional deficiencies, rising incidence of heart attacks and cancers in women besides diabetes. Diabetes in pregnant women affects two generations. If the incidence of non-communicable diseases decreases, it will be good for society. She said that it is a rare opportunity for a woman doctor from Tirupati to become part of policy making and impress upon the stakeholders meeting in Delhi.