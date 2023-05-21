Tirupati: DSP B Narasappa asks auto drivers to adhere to traffic rules

Tirupati : As part of special measures taken up by the district police for efficient traffic management in the pilgrim city, Traffic police on Saturday held a meeting with auto drivers to counsel them on the imperative need of following traffic rules for smooth flow of traffic in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Traffic DSP B Narasappa said that the police administration decided not to allow any auto drivers, who have no driving licence to run auto in the city, with effect from June 15 and warned of stern action if any one, with no driving licence found running the auto in city after the deadline.

He also made it clear that the autos operating in the city should have RC and insurance, otherwise, police will seize the vehicle and urged the auto drivers to adhere to the traffic rules and regulations to avoid problems in the city.

The DSP wanted the auto drivers to wear uniform while on duty and avoid rash driving, overload of passengers, parking in the prohibited areas and not to stop the vehicle for passengers to disembark anywhere as they want as it would lead to traffic problems.

He also wanted auto drivers avoid fleecing passengers including the visiting pilgrims and to be courteous towards pilgrims arriving from various places in the country to visit the famed Tirumala temple and also other temples in and around the city, the major source for the income for private operators and uphold the image of city.

It may be noted here that more than 20,000 autos run in the city mostly depending on the pilgrims rush which is daily about one lakh on an average during summer months and festive seasons.

Traffic DSP-2 Ravikumar, Traffic CIs Bhaskar Reddy, Srinivasulu and others were present.