Live
- Trainee Constable dies of heart attack in Karimnagar
- Moral Policing Incident in Chikkaballapura Two Accused in Custody, One at Large
- Cannes 2023: Kollywood’s Ace Director Atlee And His Wife Priya Made Their Debut On The Red Carpet
- Vijay Devarakonda Will Launch The Teaser Of Satya Dev’s Full Bottle Movie
- Oopirey, the third song from Siddharth, Divyansha Kaushik’s bilingual action romance Takkar launched
- Tirupati: Dwajarohanam held amidst gaiety and religious fervor
- Chandrababu chairs Polit Bureau meeting, to approve crucial resolutions
- YS Jagan arrives in Delhi, MP give a warm welcome
- Google Maps Street View is available in India now
- YS Avinash Reddy is being falsely implicated in Viveka murder, his lawyer tells court
Tirupati: Dwajarohanam held amidst gaiety and religious fervor
Dwajarohanam, hoisting of the celestial flag Garuda Dhwaja atop the temple post was held amidst religious fervor at the anointed auspicious Mithuna Laganam, marking the commencement of the nine-day
Tirupati: Dwajarohanam, hoisting of the celestial flag Garuda Dhwaja atop the temple post was held amidst religious fervor at the anointed auspicious Mithuna Laganam, marking the commencement of the nine-day
annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple here on Friday.
Preceding the flag hoisting, the temple piets observed a series of ritual inlcuding Vishwaksena Aradhana, Vastu Homam, Garuda Linga Homam, Garuda Prathista, Raksha Bandhan etc.
Earlier, the Dhwaja Ptam along with Chakrathalwar and Parivara Devathalu were taken in procession in the Mada streets.
The important days include Garuda Vahanam on May 30, Rathotsavam on June 2 and Chakra Snanam on June 3.
Both the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, Kankanabhattar Sri Srinivasa Deekshitulu, Agama Advisor Sri Mohana Rangacharyulu, DyEO Smt Shanti and other staff were present.