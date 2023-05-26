Tirupati: Dwajarohanam held amidst gaiety and religious fervor

Tirupati: Dwajarohanam, hoisting of the celestial flag Garuda Dhwaja atop the temple post was held amidst religious fervor at the anointed auspicious Mithuna Laganam, marking the commencement of the nine-day

annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple here on Friday.

Preceding the flag hoisting, the temple piets observed a series of ritual inlcuding Vishwaksena Aradhana, Vastu Homam, Garuda Linga Homam, Garuda Prathista, Raksha Bandhan etc.

Earlier, the Dhwaja Ptam along with Chakrathalwar and Parivara Devathalu were taken in procession in the Mada streets.

The important days include Garuda Vahanam on May 30, Rathotsavam on June 2 and Chakra Snanam on June 3.

Both the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, Kankanabhattar Sri Srinivasa Deekshitulu, Agama Advisor Sri Mohana Rangacharyulu, DyEO Smt Shanti and other staff were present.