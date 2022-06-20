Tirupati: ESI contract employees stage protest for pending salaries

Tirupati: ESI hospital contract employees as part of protest on seventh day on Sunday demanded their pending five month salary by standing on knees.

The contract employees under the banner of AP Medical Employees Union (Affiliated to AITUC) has been agitating for six days at ESI hospital in Tirupati.

AP Medical Employees Union (APMEU) state general secretary Giribabu said the lax attitude of hospital officials was forced them to take up protest by the contract employees demanding their pending salaries. Finding fault with some officials, he said some corrupt officials colluded with the contractor for money. AITUC leader CH Sivakumar, union district president Mahendra, leaders Narsimhulu, M Indira, D Saraswathi and others were present.