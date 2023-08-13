Tirupati: FAPTO warns of intensifying stir if problems are not solved

Tirupati : Graduate MLC from East and West Godavari districts I Venkateswara Rao warned of intensifying their agitation if the problems being faced by the teachers in the state are not resolved immediately. The Federation of AP Teachers’ Organisations (FAPTO) staged a 12-hour protest at the RDO office in Tirupati on Saturday pressing their demands.

Addressing the teachers, the MLC said that with the 117 GO, several schools were closed making education a difficult task for the poor students. The CM has ignored his own promise of abolishing the CPS within a week of coming to power. There were several other issues being faced by the teachers. He demanded immediate withdrawal of various Apps to which were laying additional burden on teachers leading teaching to take a back seat. Though the government assured to abolish the app system, it was not done and even introduced more apps.

Even after three months of teachers’ transfers, the government was not in a position of paying the salaries to the transferred teachers. He demanded promotions to teachers as per law and to sanction pay scales to them. Basic infrastructure has to be provided in High School plus which are offering intermediate education.

He said that thousands of teachers have been participating in 12-hour protests across the state on Saturday. If their demands are not fulfilled, they will intensify the agitation and hold protest in Vijayawada. District FAPTO chairman Muthyala Reddy presided over the meeting which was inaugurated by its state committee member G Nageswara Rao. Several members of FAPTO including SS Naidu, Muralikrishna, Yuva Sri Murali, D Nirmala, Madhusudhan, Rajasekhar, Lakshmaiah and others participated in the protest. The protest began at 8 am and concluded at 8 pm.

At a separate programme held at UTF office in Tirupati, UTF state secretary SS Naidu unfurled the STFI (State teachers federation of India) flag on the occasion of UTF formation day. He said that the NEP 2020 became detrimental to the interests of poor students and the government should withdraw it immediately. UTF district secretary K Muthyala Reddy said that they are going to hold a dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi in September seeking the Central government to resolve various demands.