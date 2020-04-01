Tirupati: Food packets, commodities supplied to poor, destitutes

Tirupati: Social and religious organisations, political parties and individuals are coming forward to take up relief measures like distribution of food packets, water bottles, food grains and commodities in various localities in the city giving relief to the poor and labourers at this crucial point.

On Tuesday, Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama (RMA), with the support of its devotees, distributed food packets at Ashrama premises to the patients and attendants of SVRR hospital near the Ashrama. Ashrama secretary Anupamananda said RMA will strive to help the stranded people in the city till situation returns to normalcy.

City based NGO Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS) provided breakfast to about 300 construction workers and homeless poor at its Head Quarter here. RASS chairman Dr G Muniratnam said that as was requested by police, RASS has also decided to provide shelter and food to construction workers who are suffering with no work at its old age home in Karakambadi. Distribution of break-fast will continue till situation improves, he said. Project Manager V Nagaraj was also present.

City CPM also provided breakfast to the homeless poor and labourers in Maruthi Nagar and Kurlagunta area while Congress state secretary, along with party activists, distributed rice and provisions in Peddakapu Lay out near RTC Bus Stand.

Garuda Foundation founder K Ramamohan and Cofounder G Chenchaia also distributed food pockets in localities like NTR Circle, Reddy and Reddy Colony, Gandhi Rad and Bhavani Nagar.