Tirupati gears up for Vice-President, CM Naidu visits tomorrow

Tirupati: Preparations are in full swing in Tirupati ahead of the visit of Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on September 24 and 25. The Vice-President is scheduled to visit Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple, while the Chief Minister will present ceremonial silk robes to the deity as part of Brahmotsavam celebrations.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar, SP L Subbarayudu, Joint Collector Shubham Bansal, and Commissioner N Mourya convened a high-level review meeting on Monday to ensure meticulous security and logistical arrangements for the dignitaries’ visits.

Speaking at the meeting, the Collector underlined that there should be no lapses in preparations, whether related to the Vice-President’s temple darshan or the Chief Minister’s ceremonial engagements. He instructed officials to coordinate effectively across all departments and locations where the dignitaries will be present.

Key points highlighted included the setup and coordination of medical camps and ambulances under the supervision of district health officials, maintenance of advanced life-support facilities in safety rooms, fire and food safety measures, uninterrupted power supply by APSPDCL, sanitation arrangements, convoy vehicle planning, security at the airport helipad, and adherence to protocol.

The Collector and SP also conducted a site inspection at the helipad near the Taj Hotel arranged for CM’s visit, ensuring that security measures meet the highest standards. Additional SPs J Venkata Rao and K Ravi Manoharachari, District Revenue Officer Narasimulu, RDOs from Tirupati and Srikalahasti Rama Mohan and Bhanu Prakash Reddy, along with several other district officers were present.

It may be noted that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will arrive in Tirupati on September 24 evening and proceed to Tirumala. After offering silk robes to the Lord on the first day of Brahmotsavams, he will take part in the Pedda Sesha Vahana Seva at 9 pm. CM Naidu will inaugurate the new Pilgrims Amenities Complex – 5 on the next day before returning back to Amaravati. The Vice President will arrive in Tirumala around 9.30 pm and offer prayers at Srivari temple on September 25.