Tirupati gets 43.77-cr under Jagananna Vidya Deevena

Tirupati/Chittoor/Nellore: The government has credited Rs 43.77 crore into the accounts of 40,828 mothers of 45,539 students in Tirupati district under Jagananna Vasati Deevena Scheme on Friday. At a programme held at Tirupati collectorate, the second instalment amount for 2021-22 financial year has been credited into beneficiaries' accounts.

The cheque for the amount has been handed over to the beneficiaries formally. MLC Y Srinivasulu Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, joint collector D K Balaji, DRO M Srinivasa Rao and other officials took part in the programme. Speaking on the occasion, the MLC advised the students to make use of the schemes like Vasathi Deevena and Vidya Deevena in pursuing their education and become good industrialists. The district will have ample employment opportunities with its various advantages. The schemes are helping the poor students to continue their higher education. Mayor Sirisha said the Chief Minister has been implementing various schemes for students to ensure that not even a single poor student should be denied higher education. Even during the Covid pandemic, the schemes continued without a break, she pointed out.

Joint collector Balaji said with education, families can become well-off and schemes like Jagannana Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena would provide such an opportunity to the students to get educated. The students have watched the live proceedings of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's speech from Nandyala.

District SC welfare and empowerment officer Chennaiah and BC welfare officer Yugandhar participated. In Chittoor, under Jagananna Vasati Deevena (JVD)Scheme, Rs 39.55 crore was credited into the accounts of 36,166 mothers relating to 40,440 students. Speaking to media here on Friday, in-charge Collector Venkateswar said that second instalment of JVD amount Rs 10,000 to each ITI student was remitted, Rs 15,000 to polytechnic student and Rs 20,000 to degree to engineering, medicine and above students. In Nellore, District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said that Rs 51.73 crore is deposited into accounts of mothers of 53,230 students in the district under the Jagananna Vasathi Deevena scheme.

Speaking to media, he said the state government was focusing on improving educational standards through providing infrastructure and support to poor for pursuing studies. He said infrastructure in 1,098 schools have been improved under Nadu-Nedu and 175 schools are being taken up in the second phase. Because of good infrastructure and other facilities, he said enrolment rate in the government schools has significantly increased.