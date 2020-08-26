Tirupati: Government doctors on protest path over demands says JAC–APGDA Dr B Venkateswarlu

Tirupati: State government doctors working in teaching hospitals are now on agitation path to highlight their long pending demands. Though initially they have been attending duties wearing black badges to express their resentment over government's negligence in addressing their demands, they may intensify the agitation if they do not get any respite soon.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of AP Government Doctors Association (APGDA) has decided to protest against the government's apathy on their demands. However, keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic and other emergencies, they will not boycott their duties for now and are attending all duties with black badges.

Chairman of JAC–APGDA Dr B Venkateswarlu told The Hans India that their priceless services were not counted by the state government which has turned down every request of theirs. In protest against this indifferent attitude, they have been wearing black badges while on duty since August 20.

He reiterated that every employee of the government has been enjoying the benefits of PRC except the teaching doctors in AP. They have been working with the same meagre salary for the past 14 years without any revision. All their appeals for the implementation of PRCs since then have fallen into deaf ears. Now, they are asking for the immediate implementation of PRC 2016.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the GDA has been demanding that families of all the doctors who died of Covid be compensated immediately with Rs 50 lakh in addition to the equal amount of compensation from the Central government which was already declared.

They have also been seeking immediate establishment of separate Covid hospitals at district level exclusively for the doctors who fall prey to coronavirus while discharging their duties.

Dr Venkateswarlu has further said that they would be organising candle rally as part of their agitation on Wednesday and planning to organise rallies and demonstrations in the days to come to take their agony to the notice of the government.