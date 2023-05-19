Tirupati: Government to felicitate SSC, Intermediate toppers

Tirupati : This time, the toppers in SSC and Intermediate examinations from the government schools and colleges will get government recognition and encouragement for their academic achievements. The state government has decided to felicitate the toppers at various levels in both the examinations held in March/April 2023 with cash awards.

Following the directions of the Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, the district administration has been making all arrangements to felicitate the toppers in both the examinations in the district. District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy held a meeting with the officials of SSC and Intermediate education and directed them to plan for the programme.

He said that those who have studied in government educational institutions and excelled in the SSC and Intermediate examinations this year will be felicitated along with their parents and school managements.

As per the government given schedule, the felicitations at the constituency level will be held on May 25, followed by district level programme on May 27 while the state-level event to be held on May 31. District level top three students will get Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively along with felicitation. Public representatives and officials will participate in the programmes and do the honours.

At the constituency level, the top three toppers will be given cash incentives of Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. The toppers will also be given merit certificates. The programme was aimed at motivating the students to attend government schools and colleges in the subsequent years also. District vocational education officer (DVEO) Viswanath Naik and Deputy DEO Raghuramaiah and others were present at the meeting.