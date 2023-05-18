Tirupati: Heaps of garbage on road irks civic chief

Tirupati : Municipal Commissioner D Harita on Thursday directed the Health Officer Dr Harikrishna to impose fines on those dumping their household waste on the city streets.

She also wanted him to ensure constant watch and also install CC cameras at vulnerable places where residents throwing the waste on the roads instead of handing it over to health staff coming daily on door-to-door collection of waste, to identify those violating the civic norms.

The commissioner, who went along with the health officer Harikrishna on inspection of the health workers’ muster roll in Giripuram locality in the city, was shocked to see the heaps of garbage on the streets at many places resulting in the Commissioner expressing her displeasure and seeking the health officer to take stern measures to check the residents throwing garbage on the streets.

The Commissioner along with corporator Baswa Geeta inspecting the muster roll related to 7, 8, 9 wards and also inspected the sanitation work being done in the wards. Later, the commissioner also inspected the drain reconstruction works at Jyothi talkies junction which is moving at a snail’s pace causing severe inconvenience to the public.

The Commissioner pulled up the engineering officials for the delay in completing drain works and wanted them to speed up the works. Municipal Engineer Venkatrami Reddy, Divisional Engineers Gomati, Ravindra Reddy and Sanitary Supervisor Chenchaiah were present.