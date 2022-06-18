Tirupati: High alert sounded at all railway stations in Tirupati

Tirupati : Police have sounded a high alert in all railway stations across the district following Friday's violence at Secunderabad station by anti-Agnipath agitators. Tirupati SP P Parameswar Reddy and other police officials inspected the pilgrim city railway station on Friday midnight and monitored security arrangements.

He directed the officials to provide foolproof security at all railway stations, station yards and other Central government properties and offices in view of the ongoing tense situation across the country. It has to be ensured that no untoward incident should take place anywhere in the district, he told officials. The SP said the youth should have restraint and never be involved in any type of destruction. If involved in anti-social activities, cases will be booked on them which will spoil their career. Whoever is indulged in the destruction of public or private properties and causes disturbances to law and order are liable for criminal cases, he warned. East DSP Murali Krishna CI Siva Prasad and other officials were present. It was learnt that, along with 20 RPF personnel, 71 from AP special police battalion from Venkatagiri, 24 sleuths from Srikalahasti, 13 GRP staff and 28 member Octopus force were deployed at the station as part of the security measures. Meanwhile, student organisations held protests against the Agnipath scheme in Tirupati on Saturday too.

Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) held black ribbon protest at Gandhi statue. On the occasion, its district organising secretary N Narendra, city secretary K Suman and AIDWA district secretary Dr P Sai Lakshmi said that the BJP's pseudo patriotism was proved regarding the national security as it wanted to privatise even that. They criticised Agnipath scheme which proposes to employ the youth for four years only and send them back without pension and other benefits. They said that so far 20 youth have committed suicides against Agnipath. It should be repealed immediately and fill up the vacant posts in the defence sector.

In a separate protest, SFI leaders also flayed the Central government's attitude regarding national security. They held a rally from SV Arts college to Balaji colony circle and demanded permanent army recruitment in the old procedure. There are 11 lakh vacancies in defence sector and without filling the posts, the government has been seeing national security through a financial angle. SFI leaders Ravi, Urukundu, Prasanna, Nagaraju and others participated.