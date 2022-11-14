Tirupati: Hopes on NIELIT in temple city still alive

Tirupati: A crucial step was laid in the process of establishing NIELIT in Tirupati. Keeping the hopes on setting up of this prestigious institute alive, the representatives of NIELIT along with Tirupati MP visited three sites for setting up the national institute. They will submit their report to the ministry which will finalise the suitable one.

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) is an autonomous scientific society under the administrative control of the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY). Its objective is to carry out human resource development and related activities in the area of information, electronics and communication technology.

While it has 47 centres across the country now out of which two are there in South India at Calicut and Chennai, there was a move to set up another centre in Tirupati. However, the proposal was pending since 2016, as the built up spaces shown by the state government have failed to meet the requirements of NIELIT which sought 8,000-10,000 sq ft built up space for establishing the institute in Tirupati Municipal Corporation limits.

With the active initiation of Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, the proposal started moving in the positive direction. He held preliminary discussions with SV University Vice Chancellor and others to know the availability of buildings for the purpose. The efforts reached the next level on Monday with NIELIT committee chairman and executive director Krishna Murthy and additional director Rajaneesh Kumar Asthana along with MP Gurumoorthy inspecting three built up spaces in the city.

They visited natural science, two building in SV University, another building at Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) and the International Institute of Digital Technologies (IIDT) building near airport. The committee chairman said that they will submit a report to the chairman of NIELIT for further action.

On this occasion, MP Gurumoorthy said that this institute will become crucial in the temple city by providing skilled manpower for the proposed IT concept city, Sri City, EMC at Renigunta and other centres. The graduates of this institute will get job opportunities abroad too as it has MoUs with several countries, he added.