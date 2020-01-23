Tirupati: IMOP helps ZP High School set up two spacious classrooms

Tirupati: The Zilla Parishad High school at Irugulam wears a new look with the addition of two more spacious classrooms equipped with adequate number of desks and benches, donated by the Sri City based India Metal One Steel Plate Processing (IMOP) Private Limited.



Knowing through Sri City Foundation that the high school in their vicinity is facing shortage of classrooms, the management of the company came forward to donate the classrooms and its furniture costing about Rs 20 lakh. The gesture was part of the company's corporate social responsibility.

In a ceremony conducted on Wednesday at the school premises, the Managing Director of the company Takeshi Hirai formally handed over the classrooms to Headmaster Babulal in the presence of Assistant Managing Director of IMOP Masaru Kurimoto, CFO Hariharan, Sri City Vice-President (Customer Relations) C Ramesh Kumar and the teachers.

Takeshi Hirai said that IMOP has plans to improve the infrastructure of the schools in the area while Headmaster Babulal has thanked Sri City Foundation for taking up the requirements of the schools to the notice of industries.