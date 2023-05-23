Tirupati: Investors’ awareness programme held at Mohan Babu University

Tirupati : An investors awareness programme on ‘Financial Empowerment through Wealth Creation’ was organised jointly by Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) and the School of Commerce and Management, Mohan Babu University on Monday.

It was coordinated by Dr M Naresh Babu, Dean in-charge, School of Commerce and Management. Senior Consultant AMFI Surya Kant Sharma delivered the keynote address and touched upon the importance of financial security of individuals. He emphasised that an investor should first think and ensure adequate life insurance, reasonable medical insurance cover and an emergency fund before embarking upon the journey of wealth creation through sustained investments which is most essential for prosperity. Regular savings and increase of savings every year minimum by 10 percent are required. After this, there was a session on the National Pension Scheme (NPS) where features of NPS were shared by the invited speaker. After the sessions, a question answer session was made open for the participants. Dr K Praveen Kumar proposed a vote of thanks.