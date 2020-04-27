Tirupati: ISKCON begins food distribution

Tirupati: International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Tirupati launched distribution of food to 7000 persons which will be provided daily to the needy poor in various places and those in the relief camps in the city.



ISKCON temple Tirupati president Revathi Raman Das said that the food will be handed over to Revenue, Police and Municipal officials for distributing them to the poor, three times daily i.e. morning, noon and night, in all total 7,000 people will get food till lockdown is lifted.

ISKCON temple secretary Leela Parayana Das said that Revenue and Municipal authorities provide vegetables and ISKCON also take up the food distribution through its volunteers.

The ISKCON initiative to provide food to the needy in the city has been welcomed by leaders of political parties and social activists.

It may be noted here that Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) which was providing about 1.4 lakh food packets daily for distribution in the city stopped it since April 25, leaving the needy poor and other Covid-19 affected persons to depend solely on the charities of institutions, individuals and leaders of political and social organisations.

SVIMS distributes essentials to its 500 staff:

SVIMS authorities distributed essentials and provision worth about Rs 2 lakhs at a function held here on Monday to the 500 staff including sanitary workers, security and Nursing.

City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and SVIMS Director-cum Vice-Chancellor Dr B Vengamma distributed the essentials to the staff.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA said that SVIMS has been rendering commendable service in the fight against the Covid-19.

Dr Vengamma said that the hospital staff includes doctors, paramedical staff, sanitary and security personnel working in three shifts to extend 24-hour service to Covid-19 patients. She said that people need not be panic but should adhere to the government and doctors instructions to check the spread of the dreaded disease.

SVIMS Medical College Principal Dr Saran B Singh, RMO Koti Reddy and others were present.