Tirupati : Kochi Water Metro uses 'Made @ Sri City' FRP products

Tirupati : The superstructure and all interior components of the Kochi Water Metro, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated to the nation on April 25, are 'Made @ Sri City' FRP products produced by BFG India. This is the first integrated water transport system of this size and scope in Asia, as well as the very first water metro in India.

The mega-sized 'fibre-reinforced plastic (FRP - also called fibre-reinforced polymer) superstructure, created using the vacuum infusion method, is 25 metres in length, 6.5 metres in width and 2.5 metres in height. The carrying capacity of this catamaran ferry is 100 people. The superstructure and all its interiors, which are realised at BFG's facility in Sri City, were assembled and integrated at Cochin Shipyard Ltd.