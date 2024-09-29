Tirupati laddu controversy: SIT chief forms three teams, says will probe the case thoroughly

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by Chief Sarvashrestha Tripathi, is conducting a thorough inquiry into the recent allegations of ghee adulteration linked to the famed Tirumala Laddu. Following a case registered at the Tirupati East police station, the investigation has now been transferred to the SIT, with a particular focus on AR Dairy, the company that supplied the ghee.

In a press briefing, Tripathi revealed that the SIT has formed three dedicated teams to investigate this serious matter. “All individuals responsible for the adulteration of ghee will be thoroughly probed,” he stated, emphasizing that there is no specified timeline for the submission of the investigation report.



Today marks the second day of the SIT's inquiry, which continues at the Tirupati police guest house. The investigation is spearheaded by key officials including DIG Gopinath Jetty, SP Harshavardhan Raju, and Additional SP Venkata Rao. The SIT is currently scrutinizing the complaint filed by the procurement General Manager of TTD, as well as examining the roles of officials and staff associated with the organisation.



As part of their comprehensive investigation, SIT members are set to inspect various locations, including AR Dairy Foods in Dindigal and sales centers in Tamil Nadu. They will also conduct inquiries at the Laddupotu in Tirumala and question the Srivaishnavas involved in the preparation of the laddus. Another branch of the team will look into the administrative aspects at the Titithe administration building, focusing on ghee procurement and pertinent contracts, including those between TTD and AR Dairy.

