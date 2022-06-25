Tirupati : Leaders exhort cadres to win 175 MLA SEATS

Tirupati : YSRCP leaders along with the party rank and file vowed in one voice that they will not take rest until the Jagan Mohan Reddy become the Chief Minister to the state in 2024 elections.

YSRCP Tirupati Assembly Constituency plenary meeting was held at a function hall here on Saturday where Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, MP M Gurumoorthy, Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayors Mudra Narayana, Bhumana Abhinay Reddy participated and sought the party cadres to strive hard to win all segments in the coming general elections in the state. They advised the cadres to reach out the people explaining the slew of welfare schemes being implemented by the YSRCP government.

The leaders wanted them to work towards winning 175 Assembly segments in the state and added the YSRCP was always committed to the welfare of people, unlike other parties who ruled the state earlier.

Predicting the TDP debacle in coming elections, the leaders said it is sure the TDP will experience a bitter experience in the coming general elections and added that the cycle party chief Chandrababu Naidu will have to face defeat in the hands of Jagan.

The leaders expressed confidence that the TDP contestants would lose their deposits in all the assembly segments despite Naidu hatching plans to defeat the YSRCP in coming general elections.

Responding to party top leaders call, the party rank and file promised in one voice that they will not take rest till the Jagan Mohan Reddy became the CM in 2024 elections.

Later, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy announced Palagiri Prathapa Reddy as party city president as he was elected unanimously for the sixth consecutive time.

Earlier, MLA Karunakar Reddy along with other leaders hoisted the party flag before starting the plenary and paid rich floral tributes to late YS Rajasekhar Reddy at his life size portrait.