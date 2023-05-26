Tirupati: Maha Samprokshanam concludes at Govindaraja Swamy temple

Tirupati : The five-day Jeernodharana and Maha Samprokshanam at Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple was concluded here on Thursday.

The Jeernodharana and Maha Samprokshanam ceremonies were held on the occasion of completion of the fixing gold coated copper plates on the Vimana Gopuram (the dome above the sanctum sanctorum), which was taken up on September 14, 2021 and completed last week.

The series of rituals observed from the early morning 4.30 included Kumbh Aradhana, Nivedanam, Homam, and Maha Purnahuthi and Samprokshanam fete in the auspicious Mithuna Lagnam. Later, Akshatharohanm and Archaka Bahumanam, honouring the priests involved in the 5-day long rituals held after which the darshanam commenced in the shrine at 11 am.

In the evening, Pedda Shesha vahanam was held in which the deities were taken in a procession all along the Mada streets to mark the Maha Samprokshanam.

Both the Tirumala pontiffs, temple chief Archaka Sri Srinivasa Deekshitulu, Agama advisor Seetharamacharyulu, Mohana Rangacharyulu, JEO Veerabrahmam, FA & CAO Balaji, Law Officer Veeraju, Deputy EOs Shanti, Govindarajan and others were present. TTD board member Ashok Kumar at a media conference later informed that 100 kgs of gold and 4,300 kgs of copper were used for Vimana Gopuram of the temple of Lord Govindaraja Swamy, who as per mythology is the elder brother of Lord Venkateswara.

In all, he said that TTD spent Rs 32-33 crore for gold coating of copper plates and fixing them on the Vimana Gopuram and also for the refurbishing of the mandapam for conducting devotional programmes in the temple complex.

Ashok Kumar said that the temple committee headed by Chairman YV Subba Reddy giving top priority for improving facilities including accommodation, darshan, prasadams, free food and other facilities in Tirumala and also construction of more and more temples for Hindu dharma pracharam in a big way.