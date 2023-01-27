Tirupati making rapid strides in industrial growth: Collector Venkataramana Reddy

Tirupati/Chittoor/ Rayachoti: The district is witnessing a remarkable growth in industrial development generating a large number of employment opportunities benefitting jobless youth, said District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy.

In his Republic Day address after unfurling the national flag and taking the guard of honour at the Police Parade grounds here on Thursday, the collector said due to congenial atmosphere created in the district, 174 major industries with a total investment of Rs 32,194 crore came to district and provided employment to 91,500 jobless youth. In the current 2022-23, 9 major industries with an investment of Rs 3,507 crores came up providing employment to 6,500 while the small, medium and micro industries sector with 533 industries totaling Rs 236 crore investment generated employment to 4,384, he said. Following the reorganisation of district taken up by the government, Reddy said a new era ushered in with the creation of Tirupati district with 20 mandals from Chittoor district and 14 more from Nellore district resulting in taking the administration nearer to people laying the path for a faster growth, he averred. In the pilgrim city under the Smart City project, 101 works with a total outlay of Rs 1,624 crore including Rs 660 crore Srinivasa Sethu flyover were taken up for its development in which 56 were completed and others in various stages of progress, he said adding that the first two phases of the flyover was completed and remaining to be completed by March this year.

Regarding roads, he said Rs 7,216 crore national highway works were either completed or nearing completion improving road network in a big way to accelerate district development. The collector dwelled at length on the welfare schemes implementation and the development initiatives taken up by various departments in the district.

On the occasion, the collector felicitated Yadheswar Reddy, son of late freedom fighter Subramanyam Reddy. Marking the occasion, appreciation letters were presented to 499 officials and employees of 52 departments for their meritorious services. The tableaus of various departments depicting significant achievements and also showing the rich cultural heritage of the district and children cultural competitions enthralled the participants in the first R-Day celebrations. SP P Parameswar Reddy, district officials and others were present.

In Chittoor, District Collector M Hari Narayanan hoisted the tricolor at Police Parade grounds and said the district has been placed in top position in the implementation of housing programme in the state. On the occasion, he said Rs 1,163 crore worth assets have been distributed for self-help groups in the district. He also enlisted the achievements of district. ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, MLA A Srinivasulu, SP Y Rishanth Reddy, Joint Collector S Venkateswar and Mayor B Amuda were present. The collector then presented awards and appreciation letters to 750 government employees working in various departments. The education department organised cultural programmes on the occasion.

At Rayachoti in Annamayya district, Collector PS Girisha said that this is high time for farmers to take up cultivation in a big way as the district has registered 12.9 percent extra rainfall till date. Addressing the after unfurling tricolor to mark the Republic Day celebrations, he said that district has received 760.9 mm rainfall against average rainfall of 673.8 mm till date. He said that due to incessant rains, water was sufficiently available in the reservoirs like Srinivasa Puram, Adavi Palle, Dr YSR Veligallu, Bahudha Peddaru Pincha, Jarrikona in the district.

He said that the government has sanctioned Rs 5,429 crore for construction of Lift Irrigation Schemes in the district and extended financial help Rs 150 crore for 98,957 farmers under YSR Rythu Barosa scheme.