Tirupati: Men start cutting hair of their wards

Tirupati: Haircutting to children and adults has become a problem as saloons were closed due to lockdown. To overcome the problem many people have started cutting hair to their children at homes and barbers' occupation was badly affected during the lockdown period.



As per the Government of India lockdown rules, all the salons were closed for the past 30 days. In view of coronavirus scare, many people have been avoiding to go salons in their towns. In Tirupati, more than 1,000 barbers had lost their employment due to corona outbreak. In Tirupati, many fathers have started cutting hair to their children in homes.

In fact it is a tough job to the men who have children of below 10 years.

A software engineer A Srinivas of Korlagunta(Tirupati) said to The Hans India that previously he did not know how to cut the hair, but the situation has compelled him to cut hair to his children. A haircut shop owner S Govind of Thummalagunta said, ``People are afraid to come to salon for cutting hair. We have been waiting for relaxation orders from government to reopen the shops.''